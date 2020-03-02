Patricia Anne Cantrell, 1935-2020

Patricia Anne Cantrell, 84, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She was born on Sept. 7, 1935 in Los Angeles to David and Aurida Kennedy.
Pat started working for LAPD at age 17 in the records department while starting her family. She and her beloved husband, Robert, moved to Redondo Beach to raise their children. After taking some time off to raise her family, she returned to work. She worked at the local elementary school as a teacher’s aide, at Aviation High School as a textbook clerk, and then at Mira Costa High School as the attendance office clerk where she met many lifelong friends.
She was very active in Girl Scouts for more than 25 years and Boy Scouts with her son where she found her love for camping. She looked forward to her yearly trips up to Mammoth to go camping, accompanying her husband to tractor shows, and trips to Laughlin. She loved to sew, crochet and cross-stitch. Whenever her family needed something hemmed or a Halloween costume made, she would get out her sewing machine and gladly help them.
After she and her husband retired, they spent the next 30 years living in Tehachapi. In Tehachapi, Pat and Bob continued their outdoor travels and were active with the local senior center. Over the years, they proudly welcomed four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who would spend time running freely around the house and shared the love of outdoors and camping.
Preceded in passing by her beloved husband of 63 years, Robert Hollingsworth Cantrell, Pat is survived by her children, Richard Cantrell, Janice Parrott, Steven Cantrell, and Susan Monreal; grandchildren, Karissa, Sequoia, Cedar, and Tyler; and great-grandchildren, Kassandra and Ares.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blv., Arvin, CA 93203. Condolences may be made online at www.woodmortuary.net.
