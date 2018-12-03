Patricia Lynne Small passed away in her home in Tehachapi on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at the age of 75 after a prolonged battle with ovarian cancer.
Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tehachapi on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at 2 p.m., and officiated by the Rev. Ken Burton. A burial ceremony will immediately follow at the Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Eastside following the service. A reception for family and friends will be held at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Memorial Hall immediately following the burial.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
