Paul David Barrett, 1941–2018

Paul David Barrett, age 76, passed away on March 10, 2018, in Arvin, Calif. Services are being held at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018, at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, Ca.
Paul was born the seventh of nine children, to Helen Gertrude Shoulders and Ernest Barrett of Lawrence Township, Illinois, on April 22, 1941.
He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers and sisters; as well as first wife, Marsha; and second wife, Mary.
He is survived by younger sister, Judi; children, Brian and Brenda; grandchildren, Michael, Veronica, Jason and Joey; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Zayden and Rowan.
Paul had a 20-year career in the United States Air Force, followed by many years working civil service. He enjoyed writing, listening to country music, traveling and fishing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Associated Honor Guard of Kern County.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. is handling the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
