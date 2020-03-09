Paula Elaine Tucker, Nov. 27, 1946 - March 4, 2020

Paula Elaine Tucker, 73, of Bakersfield, Calif., passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. Throughout her lifetime, Paula was passionate about her faith, her family and her next adventure. A celebration of her life will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Bakersfield.
Paula was born on Nov. 27, 1946 in Houston, Texas, to the late Young and Ester Hogan. Her parents moved a year later to Los Angeles, Calif. Paula grew up in a loving household with her younger sister, Mudiwa, and her brothers, Eric and Ronnie. Her older sister, Barbara, lived in Oakland, Calif.
She attended Avalon Gardens Elementary School and graduated from Gardena High School in Gardena, Calif., in 1964. She graduated from California State University Dominguez Hills in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
At age 21, Paula married the late Edward Tucker in 1968. The couple first lived in Compton, Calif., and later relocated to Bear Valley Springs, Tehachapi, Calif. Together they parented their sons and enjoyed watching their boys participate in sporting events and outdoor activities. Ed and Paula had the joy of seeing their boys grow up and helped them raise children of their own. From sports activities to school events, Ed and Paula were loving and faithful supporters of their seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
After retirement, they moved to Bakersfield in 2002. High on their bucket list was spending time with their family and friends, and traveling. They often jumped into their RV to go camping or enjoy a road trip across the United States. On their last excursion together, the couple flew to London for a romantic vacation.
Paula had a diverse career that spanned over 50 years. She worked for over 20 years in the Unemployment Career Center Office in Lancaster, Calif., until she retired from there in 1997. Paula also worked as a substitute teacher in the Rosedale Union School District and a counselor for Weight Watchers in Bakersfield.
Ed and Paula were married for 48 years. After her beloved husband’s death in 2016, Paula continued to be active in her church, family events and community. She was a devoted mother and a beloved grandmother not only to her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but also to their friends who adored her. She was known as Auntie Paula to her nieces, nephews and cousins. With her positive outlook, kind heart and sense of humor, it wasn’t hard for Paula to turn a total stranger into a friend.
Paula is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in law: Tim and Nancy Bernard of Wichita, Kansas, Corey and Lee Tucker of Bear Valley Springs, Tehachapi, Calif., Bucky and Frances Tucker of Bakersfield, Calif.; grandchildren, Jeremy, Kiana, Sean, Aliyah, Maria, Kaitlan, Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Elias.
On Thursday, March 12, there will be a viewing from 4 to 8 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park — Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield. Additionally, there will be a viewing at noon on Friday, March 13 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12300 Reina Road, Bakersfield, Calif. Following the viewing, the service will be held at 1 p.m. A reception will follow the service at Kern Law Enforcement Association (KLEA), 3417 Pegasus Drive, Bakersfield, Calif.
The burial and interment will take place at noon Saturday, March 14 at Good Shepherd Cemetery, 43121 70th Street, Lancaster, Calif. For condolences and additional service information, visit Greenlawn Funeral Home — Southwest at greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.
