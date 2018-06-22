Pauline Krajewski, a longtime resident of Tehachapi, Calif., died peacefully in her home on Monday, June 18.
Born in Cheshire, England, on Dec. 22, 1938, she met her first husband, Brian Hallam, and had two children with him. They moved to her beloved Bear Valley in 1977, and there she remained until she passed.
Pauline was a very talented seamstress, working in the fashion industry for many years. She was also an avid crafter. She made beautiful cards, as well as knitted and crocheted handcrafts. One of Pauline’s passions was gardening. She loved growing beautiful flowers in the spring and summer.
She met and married Robert Krajewski in Bear Valley and lived with him until his passing. They both loved to travel, and every year made a trip to the upper peninsula of Michigan to visit family. A couple of Pauline’s favorite trips were to Poland to visit family, and to Peru.
She is survived by her son, Brent (Lucy) Hallam; daughter, Stacy (Johnston Kim) Crandall; and grandchildren, Sarah and Stephanie Hallam, Megan Rose and Brenna Crandall, and Gavin Kim; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Isabella Krajewski; her friend and guardian angel, Ed Ward, who always made Pauline his top priority and went the extra mile for her; niece, Shauna Moore, who came from Michigan to spend time and help take care of Pauline as she battled with illness; nephew, Marshall Styn; sister, Dorothy, in Austrailia; as well as nieces and nephews in England and Australia.
She will be greatly missed.
Services are pending.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
