Pedro was born in Colomos, Aguascalientes, Ags. Mexico, on Oct. 21, 1924, and entered into eternal life on July 17, 2018, after a short illness. He lived and worked almost his entire life between his hometown and Mexicali, on the U.S. border.
During World War II, he supported the United States war effort by participating in the US/Mexican program to provide Mexican workers to U.S. factories.
He began to visit Tehachapi regularly about 20 years ago and moved here full time after his sister’s death. He was frequently seen around with his brother-in-law, Gus Montoya, during “get out of the house trips” and for coffee at McDonald’s.
He was an uncle, great-uncle, and great-great uncle.
Pedro is survived by brother, Adolfo Eudave, and brother-in-law, Gus Montoya.
His Rosary is scheduled for Thursday, July 26, at 7 p.m., at St. Malachy Catholic Church, with the Funeral Mass on Friday, July 27, at 11 a.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. is handling the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.