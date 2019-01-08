Philip Martin-Kenyon Berg, 1944– 2018

Philip Martin-Kenyon Berg was born in San Francisco, Calif., on Nov. 4, 1944. He passed away in Tehachapi, Calif., on Nov. 22, 2018, at the age of 74. He had been ill with various complications, but was at home at the time of his death.
Philip served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969. He served as a medical specialist in South Korea. He attended college after high school graduation and on into adulthood. He was a lifelong student of many subjects, but his special interest was history. He loved his pets and was a generous person, supporting many charities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertil Alexander Berg and Helen Kenyon Berg; and by his older sister, Dorothea Helen Berg. He is survived by his younger sister, Marilyn Ingrid Berg of Tehachapi; his nephews, Peter Millett and Jeffrey Millett; niece, Jennifer Millett; and his grandnephews, Maxwell Pacette and Gerald Pacette.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
