Porfirio “Pete” Diaz, Sept. 15, 1921 - May 4, 2020

Porfirio “Pete” Diaz, 98, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on Sept. 15, 1921, in Burbank, Calif., to Manuel Diaz and Luciana De la Cruz. He lived a full and wonderful life.
Pete was a career driver. He spent nearly 40 years working for the city of Burbank and then later worked over 10 years at Burbank Studios where he enjoyed working on shows such as "The Dukes of Hazzard."
When his family moved to Tehachapi in 1988, he fulfilled his dream of retiring on his own little “ranch.” Pete could always be found outside riding his tractor, fixing things, or tinkering on a project. He was also the handyman for his local parish, St. Malachy Catholic Church, for many years.
He was deeply dedicated to his faith and his church. Pete served St. Malachy as an usher and a singer in the Spanish Mass choir. He was also a devoted member of the Guadalupe Society and the Knights of Columbus.
Pete was preceded in passing by his beloved wife of 33 years, Guadalupe Diaz, and sons, Porfirio, James, and Rudy Diaz. He is survived by his daughter, Eleanor Valenzuela; sons, Victor and Paul Diaz; siblings, Martin Diaz, Rosie Kingel, Stephanie Lara, Maria Worcester, Clara Albertson, and Frank Diaz; many nieces and nephews; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Porfirio will be privately laid to rest at the San Fernando Mission Catholic Cemetery in Mission Hills, Calif. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Porfirio’s name to the Guadalupe Society of St. Malachy Catholic Church. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
