Rafael (Ralph) Chavez Quiroga, 1950-2019

Surrounded by his family, Rafael (Ralph) C. Quiroga passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 9, 2019, at Adventist Health in Bakersfield.
The eldest of seven children, Ralph was born on April 11, 1950, in Durango, Mexico, to Jose and Hipolita Quiroga. At two years of age, Ralph and Hipolita immigrated to the United States to join Jose who was working at Monolith Cement Company.
Ralph was raised in Monolith and was a 1968 graduate of Tehachapi High School.
As a teenager, Ralph worked at the Monolith Store. Ralph, or Chief, as he was sometimes known, loved fast cars and motorcycles, especially his Triumph and his banana yellow 1964 Chevy Impala SS. His passion for cars, speed and good times never ended.
After graduation, Ralph joined the U.S. Marine Corps and trained at Camp Pendleton. His career included working at Monolith Portland Cement Company and truck driving for Chevron. After an early retirement from Chevron, he started a small excavation business here in Tehachapi where he worked hard, met many new faces and made friends. Ralph ended his career as a truck driver.
One of Ralph’s greatest joys was to cook and barbecue. Ralph loved refinishing furniture and watching old "Bonanza" flicks and Clint Eastwood movies. He had the most infectious laugh, great sense of humor, loved to joke, and had a big heart. When he wanted his children’s attention all he had to do was whistle (it was loud) and they knew he was looking for them or it was time to come in from a day of play.
Ralph married Robin in 2004 and eventually moved to Bakersfield where he spent quality time with his extended family. He always considered Tehachapi his home.
Rafael was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Hipolita Quiroga.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Robin, of 15 years and granddaughter, Layla whom they were raising. His children, Nikki Olofson (husband Chris, grandchildren Nash and Harper Franko), Katie Perkins (husband Joel, grandchildren Madeline, Garrett, Cameron, Lillian), Logan Quiroga (grandchildren Ronneigh, Xander and EmmaLeigh). Robin’s children Jessica Lonely (husband Adam, grandchildren Jonathan, Alex, Anna), Justin Frederickson (granddaughter Chloe), and Kayla Frederickson. Siblings, Narcisa Rubio, Joe Quiroga, Irene Hamel, Sylvia Long, Elia Sanchez, Jaime Quiroga all of Tehachapi. Ralph is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He will be remembered as a funny storyteller and prankster. He loved his big family very much. He will be dearly missed.
The Quiroga family would like to thank the caring staff at Adventist Health for their compassion and understanding through this trying and difficult time. Please join us in celebrating Ralph’s life at the following events.
A rosary in Ralph’s honor will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m., at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church, 407 W. E St., Tehachapi, C A 93561.
Mass in Ralph’s honor will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m., at Santo Niño de Atocha Church, 2130 Virginia Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93307.
Interment services to follow mass on Thursday, Oct. 24, at noon at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA 93203.
