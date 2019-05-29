Ramona M. Mills, 1937-2019

Ramona M. Mills, 81, of Benton, Ark., passed away May 24, 2019. She was born Sept. 28, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Cappie and Lilly (Shim) Smith.
Ramona was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family and friends.
Preceding Ramona in death are her husband, Walter R. Mills; parents; and brother, Rodney Ingle.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her children: Pamela Craig and husband Robert of Tehachapi, Calif., James Hart of Benton, Ark., and step-son, David Mills of Long Beach, Calif.; grandchildren: Nickcole Mills and husband John, Mandy Jepson and husband Erik, and Justin Belli; great-grandchildren: Noah Mills, Zach Mills, Ryder Mills, Avery Jepson, Erik Jr. Jepson, and Mason Belli; sisters: Sheila Nylan and husband Larry, Marleen Ebert and husband Jim, and Judy Overly and her husband Tom; brother, Ponch Ingle and wife Sharon; sister-in-law, Barbara Ingle; and a host of family and friends who love Ramona and will miss her always.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, 322 N. Market St., Benton, Ark. Graveside service held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at Forest Lawn Cypress Memorial Park in Cypress, Calif. Please send floral deliveries to Forest Lawn morning of service.
Services entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Online guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
