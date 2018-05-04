Raymond Edsel Carter, 1938–2018

Ed Carter, 79, passed away peacefully on April 27 in Tehachapi, Calif. Born Raymond Edsel Carter on May 8, 1938, in Mentone, Calif., to Raymond B. and Mary Carter, Ed was the oldest of three children.
An Army veteran, he served proudly and honorably in the 101st Airborne Division from 1961 to 1963. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Cal State Fullerton and worked for more than 40 years in the aerospace industry as a quality control engineer, retiring from Boeing at the young age of 74.
He is survived by three children from his marriage to Suzy Carter: daughter, Colleen Carter; and sons, Kevin and Keith Carter; two grandsons, Joshua Carter and David Frankford; great-granddaughter, Zoey Carter; brother, Evan Carter; and sister, Caroline Pyle.
A lifelong resident, Ed loved California, but enjoyed traveling as well, once driving historic Route 66 end to end and back. He loved movies, fast cars and ice cream. He was proud of his service to his country; his work in aeronautics; and most of all, his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
He will be greatly missed. Services will be held at Tehachapi VFW Post 5948, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA, on Saturday, May 19, at 2 p.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. is handling the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
