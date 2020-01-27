Rebecca Lynn, 1990-2020

Rebecca Lynn — beloved daughter, sister, mother and cherished friend — passed away in her home on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, after an arduous battle with cancer in Tehachapi, Calif. She fought until her very last breath, allowing her friends and family enough time to bid her a final farewell. She was only 29 years old.
Born in Salinas, Calif., on Aug. 20, 1990, to Charles Lynn and Lorraine Bumbaca, Rebecca was a passionate, rare soul who immensely cared about people and animals, and impacted everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She was a positive ripple in the waters of humanity, and she will be sorely missed by everyone.
She is survived by her mother, Lorraine Bumbaca; her step-father, Rick Bumbaca; her sister, Natalie Lynn; her brother, Farrell Lynn; her step-sisters Rachel Bumbaca and Kristen Salinas; her step-brother, Brent Bumbaca, and her 6-year-old daughter and best friend, Delilah Swind; as well as her father, Charles Lynn; her two nieces, Danielle Arce and Peyton Lizarraga; and various aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be held in her honor on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, CA 93561. A graveside service will follow at Tehachapi Public Cemetery – Westside, 920 Enterprise Way, Tehachapi, CA 93561. Services will conclude with a celebration of her life at the Woods Pavilion with close friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, and to ensure a better future for her daughter, Delilah, donations can be made to her GoFundMe Campaign at gf.me/u/xfcm5z
