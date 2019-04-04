Rebecca Rekosh, April 19, 1926- March 30, 2019

Becky was born to Vann and Lula Mae Hopper in Irondale, Ala., and was the youngest of seven children, who have preceded her in death. She died in Bakersfield, Calif., with her family and loving caregivers at Joyful Living Care Home by her side at the age of 92.
Becky worked for the U.S. government in civil services as did her late husband, Nate Rekosh. After working in locations from Alaska, Arizona, California to Bermuda, they retired in Lake Arrowhead, Calif. After Nate’s death, she lived in San Bernardino and spent her last 18 years in her beloved Bear Valley Springs, Calif.
She loved the Lord Jesus, her dog(s), her church choir and Bible study friends. She was especially blessed by her neighbors, Scott and Valerie Beck and her faithful loving caregivers. She was generous, welcoming, appreciative, and gracious even as her health declined. Her journey with Alzheimer's never diminished her faith or her appreciative nature.
She is survived by her nephew, David (Billie) Hopper; stepson, Charles (Jerine) Rekosh; grandchildren Tamara Wickey and Ty (Cara) Rekosh; great- grandchildren, Krystal Mendiola and Amy (Daniel) Lozano, Mason Rekosh and Lainey Rekosh, and great-great grandson, Kai Lozano.
A memorial service will be held at Bear Valley Church on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 p.m.
