Col. Richard Alan Searfoss of Bear Valley Springs, 62, passed away at home on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at 2 p.m., preceded by a viewing at 12:30 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 600 Anita Drive, Tehachapi, CA.
A full obituary will be in next week’s edition of the Tehachapi News.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
