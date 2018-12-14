Richard Byron Hewitt, July 22, 1936–Dec. 6, 2018

July 22, 1936–Dec. 6, 2018
Richard was born to William and Mary Hewitt in Clarksburg, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary, and his brother, Samuel Hewitt.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Lee Jarvis, and brother, John Frank Hewitt.
Richard loved his family and friends. He especially enjoyed 60 years of marriage to his wife, Mary Ann, in which they were teenage sweethearts.
Richard had a deep love for his son, John Richard, and his four grandchildren, Jason, Timothy, Richard (Rick), and Edwin. Also, his great-grandchildren, Aiden, Star Ann, Saydie, Koda, Jasper, Sam and Rozely.
Richard by trade was a barber for 35 years, and he worked on a job riding a motorcycle for eight hours a day. He said many times, riding his motorcycle was the best job he ever had. Richard’s enthusiasm and love for owning and riding motorcycles, plus his enjoyment of “road racing motorcycles” on various race tracks in Southern California.
Richard had a quick wit and great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Richard. We love you.
