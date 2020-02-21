Richard “Dick” Anderson, 1930-2020

Richard “Dick” Anderson, 89, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on Oct. 20, 1930 in Long Beach, Calif., to Arlington and Maurine Anderson.
A man of faith, Dick was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tehachapi. He also enjoyed serving his community in the local Kiwanis International Club. Professionally, Dick was known in the community for his experience in the banking industry, time with Farmers Insurance, and activity with the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. In retirement, Dick loved his job at the local Kmart where he was the main greeter for seven years. He loved saying “Hi” to all the shoppers.
Dick is survived by his wife of 65 and a half years, Iris Anderson; son, David Anderson; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Michael Tancredi; sister; Shirley Jean Kinney; brother-in-law, Frank Mitchell; grandchildren, Ryan Anderson (Noemi), Sarah Newman (Brian), Darren Anderson (Michelle), Megan Guilbault (Michael), Shannon Anderson (Monty), and Samantha Velasquez (Jack); and great-grandchildren: Mimi, Max, Danny, Anthony, Serina, Amelia, Nate, Rose, Grayson and Eloise.
In honor of Dick’s service to his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, a graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA 93203.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, CA 93561. Online condolences may be made at www.woodmortuary.net.
