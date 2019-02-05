Richard Jeffery Chartok, 1940–2019

Richard Jeffery Chartok was born on March 15, 1940, and entered Heaven Jan. 24, 2019. Richard was a retired Los Angeles County deputy sheriff and entrepreneur or “Jack of all Trades.”
Richard wore many hats and played many roles as husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. Richard enjoyed family time, whether it be working or playing, teaching or disciplining. He was smart, funny, courageous, a fighter, lover and friend.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura “Paige”; and his parents, Phillip and Clara. Richard will be truly missed, loved, and never forgotten by his surviving wife, Jo Ann; daughter, Jordana; grandkids, Ricardo “Ricky” and Brittany; and sister, Teresa.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. arrangements. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
