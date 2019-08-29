Rick Sottile, Dec. 27, 1969 - Aug. 23, 2019

On Aug. 23, after beating lung cancer, Rick Sottile passed away from treatment complications and went to be with his Lord at 49 years old.
Rick was born in Bakersfield, Calif., on Dec. 27, 1969, to Richard and Pamela Sottile. Rick spent his youth in Tehachapi with his brother, Frankie, and three sisters Gina, Amy and Melissa. Rick went to high school at Tehachapi High where he was a standout athlete in football and baseball, winning the CIF championship with the football team against Montclair Prep in 1985.
After graduating from Tehachapi High School in 1988, Rick went on to study plant science at Bakersfield College and Fresno State where he graduated in 1995. In 1992, Rick married his high school sweetheart, Shelly Grimes, and started a family, which includes his two children, Ricky and Kelsey.
At the age of 25, Rick was hired as a crop advisor for Sierra Ag and then continued his career at Britz, which eventually became Simplot Grower Solutions. Rick worked for Britz/Simplot for several years eventually earning the position of Bakersfield and Edison market manager.
Beyond his professional career, he was very passionate about athletics and the outdoors. Rick coached baseball for several years, beginning as a coach for his son Ricky when he was 9 years old. Rick continued to coach his son in baseball all through high school, including numerous championships (and second place finishes) with the “Firehouse” club baseball team from 2008-2013 and a CIF championship with BCHS in 2011. Rick was also part of the BCHS football coaching staff winning a CIF championship and finishing second in the state in 2013.
Rick also enjoyed motocross, competing in and winning races well into his 30s. Rick competed several times and even earned a spot on the podium in the prestigious Mammoth Motocross race. Rick has also taken part in several trail runs through various states in the US including a 1,000-mile ride through Colorado on five separate occasions. Rick was also passionate about golfing managing to hit a hole in one in 2007 at Sundale Country Club.
Rick was a long time member of Westside Church of Christ, involved in care groups and building relationships with people and encouraging his brothers and sisters. His quiet demeanor was backed by an unrelenting certainty that God is real and Jesus Christ is his Savior.
Rick is survived by his wife Shelly of 27 years, son Ricky, daughter Kelsey, father Richard, mother Pamela, brother Frankie, and sisters Gina, Amy, and Melissa, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Services remembering Rick’s life will be held at Westside Church of Christ on Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. Reception immediately to follow at Seven Oaks Country Club.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.