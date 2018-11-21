Robert Haelewyn, Nov. 26, 1962 - Aug. 15, 2018

Robert Haelewyn quietly passed from this life into his heavenly home on Aug. 15, 2018. He had been a patient at Keck Medical Center, U.S.C. since June 28, 2018. He was with family and friends at the time of his departure. Robert survived major thoracic heart surgery, but encountered infection and other complications that his body never regained the strength to recover from. He was brave in the battle for his life and acknowledged so by the staff who attended him at Keck Medical Center. He is greatly missed.
Robert was the dearly loved husband of Lisa Haelewyn; the proud father of Joshua Haelewyn, Private 2nd class U.S. Army; and adored grandfather of Brooklyn Haelewyn, age 8. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Williams, and other family members in Mexico, Belgium, France and Brazil.
Robert will always be remembered for his keen wit and humor that kept us laughing. He was our "Mr. Fix It" guy, who had the genius to figure out how to fix almost anything. He was friendly, kind and hospitable to all he met. He was strong. He was brave. He was generous in many ways. More than once he even came home without his shoes because he gave them to someone in need.
He loved music and could play several instruments. He especially loved playing his electric guitar. There were times he played with a band. There were times he helped lead worship at a church or in outreaches to the community in Tehachapi and other cities.
Over the years, he helped in providing encouragement, prayer, groceries, furniture, bikes, toys and fun in outreach to families, individuals and especially children. It was his heart to see people in need encouraged and blessed. Robert worked as a correctional officer in Tehachapi for almost 25 years.
We want to thank family, friends and churches who have prayed for us. We needed and felt your support. We thank the Peers Foundation at CDC for their support and help watering our yard. You and your families are so appreciated. We give thanks to others who offered condolences and who have given help in areas of need.
There will be a Celebration of Life/memorial service in Robert's honor, to be held Saturday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m., at Grace Fellowship, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd. All who come are invited to share food and fellowship at the same location afterward.
