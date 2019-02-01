Robert Hollingsworth Cantrell, 1932–2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Hollingsworth Cantrell announces his passing on Jan. 30, 2019, at the age of 86, in Bakersfield, Calif.
He will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Patricia (Pat); his four children, Richard, Janice (Jan), Steven and Susan; his four grandchildren, Karissa, Sequoia, Cedar and Tyler; and one great-grandchild, Kassandra.
Robert was known as Bob to his friends and family. He was born in Kenner, LA, where he lived with his mother, Mabel, father, Sam, and brother, John. He enjoyed an active life, played sports and football in high school, and raised alligators as pets.
He joined the military (Marine Corps) and relocated to California, where he met his wife, Patricia, of 63 years. He then worked for the telephone company for 30 years and raised his family in Redondo Beach, Calif. After that, he bought a small ranch and retired to Tehachapi, Calif. He was known as tractor Bob and restored, repaired and collected antique farm tractors. He spent his retirement years always tinkering with his hands and was able to build and fix anything out in the yard, especially engines. He was in his element when making deals and trading parts to fix up his and other folks’ tractors.
He will be buried at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Please contact Wood Family Funeral Service for confirmation of date and time.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
