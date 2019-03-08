Ronald Clay Caler, 1966-2019

Born April 28, 1966, Ron joined Our Heavenly Father on Feb. 21, 2019, at the age of 52.
Ron was born in Long Beach, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Shirley Pendergrass, his step -father Michael Pendergrass Sr., and his “Unc” Jimmy Goodner.
Ron is survived by his children, Colin Caler King and Tyler Jacobi and Casaundra King. His father, Robert Caler, his siblings Robin Gordon, Steve Conway and Michele Conway, Steve, Mike and Kim Pendergrass, their spouses and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is also survived by his extended family of the past 19 years, his wife, Kristie Caler, mother Diana Swenson, whom he referred to as “Mamma,” father, Randy Swenson, sisters Lillian, Sandra and Kim, their spouses and children. And his “brother from another mother,” Joe Villa.
Ron grew up in Lancaster, Long Beach and Tehachapi, Calif.
As a young man, he liked to hang out at the Tehachapi Skating Rink that his Uncle Jimmy owned. He didn’t always fit in, he was a rebel, and his long hair and attitude made him stick out. He made many "black sheep" friends, because like him, none of them fit anyone's mold. He was a loyal friend and the guy that ”always had your back.” He was called upon by family and friends often, for various reasons, and he always answered that call. Ron loved his family and protected his siblings fiercely as he took his “big brother” role seriously.
He was a finish carpenter, and the owner/operator of Jack of All Trade. He did automotive, electrical, plumbing and handyman work.
Ron was the “life of the party” and made friends everywhere he went. When he rolled up into the bar, his motto was “Let the party begin.” He enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing. He was a huge AC/DC fan and could always be found blaring their music, dancing and singing along.
He will be forever remembered and missed by his siblings and the love of his life, Kristie Caler.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Ron’s memory to either of the following charities: Salvation Army Bakersfield Adult Rehabilitation Center, 200 19th St., Bakersfield, CA 93301 or The Mission at Kern Co. P.0. Box 2222 Bakersfield, Ca. 93303.
Services will be held Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at the LifeHouse Church, 3311 Manor St., Bakersfield CA 93308.
