Ronald C. Hauerwaas, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed into the eternal arms of his Lord and Savior on May 22, 2019.
Born Feb. 13, 1939, to Conrad and Myrtle Hauerwaas in Los Angeles, Calif., Ron grew up the youngest sibling to sisters Janet and Nancy and attended Savannah/Encinita elementary, Muscatel Jr. High and Rosemead High School in Rosemead, Calif. It was at RHS that Ron met the love of his life, Carol Spano, and they married shortly after she graduated.
An accomplished athlete who played football at Mt. Sac and Cal State Los Angeles, Ron toyed with a career in coaching, but his desire for justice and an inclination to help others brought him to a career with the Los Angeles Police Department where he “Protected & Served” for 26 years. During those years Ron and Carol had three daughters. Family was most important, and many wonderful family outings, vacations and memories were made. In addition to his job, Ron served in his church and on the Rosemead School Board.
Upon retirement, Ron and Carol moved to Tehachapi. A second career found him when he was asked to work as an investigator for the California Lottery out of Bakersfield, where he stayed 10 years. A natural leader with integrity and a sense of humility, Ron made lasting friendships wherever he went.
Ron made time and supported the interests of each of his six grandchildren. He loved nothing better than attending games and performances and being together whenever possible. He also enjoyed watching and rooting for the LA Dodgers, USC Trojans and LA Rams.
Ron and Carol enjoyed retirement by traveling with friends. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing trips to Mexico with his police buddies. Another passion he had was gardening, although he struggled to make peace with the deer and ground squirrels here in Tehachapi! And a day was not complete until he had his favorite dessert of coffee ice cream.
Survived by his wife and best friend, Carol, of 60 years; daughters, Annette Dyson, Kary Romano (Jim), and Rhonda Harmon (Don); and six grandchildren, Justin, Olivia, Carolann, Corinne, Elizabeth and Victoria.
Ron and Carol were founding members of Grace Fellowship Church in Tehachapi. A celebration of life service is planned there June 22 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Los Angeles Police Museum, www.lapolicemuseum.org, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
