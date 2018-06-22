Ronald Lee Adams of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on June 15, 2018.
A viewing will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 22, 2018, at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif.. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 6, 2018, at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, Calif.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
