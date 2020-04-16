Ronald (Ron) Lee Bemis was born May 23, 1938, in Owen, Wis. He joined his parents, Charles and Viola Bemis, three sisters and two brothers.
Ron spent his early years in Chicago, Ill. In 1954, Ron’s oldest brother, Edwin (Ed) brought Ron to live with Ed’s family in Bellflower, Calif.
Ron graduated from Bellflower High School in 1958. In addition to his studies, he participated in football, tennis, school plays and the school’s newspaper.
After high school graduation, Ron enlisted in the Marine Corps. He was very proud to be a Marine and veteran. Upon completion of his enlistment, he continued his education at Long Beach City College.
Ron spent his adult life working in the garment industry for the State of California Correctional Institutions. Originally, he was located at the Corona facility. After a short period of time, he was transferred to the Tehachapi facility. His duties placed him in charge of the institution's garment production. He was a longtime resident of Tehachapi and Stallion Springs.
Ron loved to bowl, at one time bowling a 300 game, play cards, especially poker and bridge. Ron was a lover of all sports, and a big fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers. In addition, Ron and and his wife, Beverly, became involved in breeding and showing Brittany dogs and supported animal rescue services of all kinds. Along the way, they managed to acquire a few cats.
Ron passed away on March 26, 2020, in Eagle, Idaho. Over the years, Ron struggled with numerous health problems. He is survived by one daughter, Michele, her husband, Justin, their four children, a granddaughter and a great-grandson. He was preceded in death by a daughter, his son and his wife, Beverly.
