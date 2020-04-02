Ronald “Ron” Lee Bemis, age 81, a resident of Boise, Idaho, passed away March 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor. www.bowmanfuneral.com and 208-853-3131.
Most Popular
Articles
- David Wayne Dallas, 1983-2020
- Roslyn Rae Beers, Nov. 13, 1960 - March 20, 2020
- Preparations begin for expected surge in Kern COVID-19 cases
- Kern's coronavirus cases continue to rise; local health emergency declared
- Grocers, restaurants grapple with COVID-19
- Stallion Springs police respond to possible accidental shooting
- Natural Sightings: Baby Great Horned Owls discovered during tree trimming
- Pen in Hand: Corsairs drop from the sky — and have to be rescued by draft horses
- City manager's memo: We continue to be responsive during the coronavirus pandemic
- Church to hold Palm Sunday drive-thru-style service
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.