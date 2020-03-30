Roslyn Rae Beers, Nov. 13, 1960 - March 20, 2020

Roslyn Rae Beers (Snyder) passed away on March 20, 2020, in Bakersfield, Calif., at the age of 59. She was fighting cancer but lost the battle to pneumonia.
Roslyn was born on Nov. 13, 1960, in Kremmling, Colo., to Wilma Louise Knox and James Edward Snyder. She was the youngest of four children, Tim Snyder, wife Yolanda, Tom Snyder, and Randy Snyder, wife Kim, all of whom she was survived by. They lived on a 25-acre farm north of Lamont, but she attended elementary and middle school at Mountain View and high school in Arvin.
Roslyn worked for the California Highway Patrol for 14 years. She started as a dispatcher then went to the academy and became an officer. She loved her work and everyone she worked with but her true passion was working with her animals, horses and dogs. Roslyn was the happiest when she was riding horses with her family and friends. Roslyn was part of the Hill Top Team Penners in Tehachapi for many years.
She met her husband, Robin, in Las Vegas at the NFR and moved with him to Creston, Calif. Roslyn and Robin put on regular barrel races at their home arena for several years. They lived there together for 16 years and then moved to Tehachapi, Calif. Roslyn loved her family more than anything in this world and loved being a grandma.
She was also survived by her husband, Robin Beers; stepfather, Terry Horan; her children. Amy Burkhart, husband Dustin, Logan Ferry, wife Kaitlyn; step-children, Trace Beers, Crystal Reaves, husband Wade, Jaime Glenn, husband Jason, Jennifer Cliff, husband Daren; and her grandchildren, Easton Burkhart, Dustie Burkhart, Hallie Burkhart, Parker Cliff, Reagan Glenn, Quinn Reaves, Thomas Glenn, Mae Reaves; nine grand-dogs and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Snyder; mother, Wilma Horan; and her son, Cody Garrett.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.