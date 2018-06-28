Roy E. Main Jr., 1951-2018

Roy E. Main Jr., known to all as Skip Main, burst into glory on June 16, 2018, when Jesus took him home.
Skip is survived by his wife, Sharon Main, his son Robert Main and Jennylynn, his daugther Brandy Mejia and Art and his daughter Christine Blain. He has 10 grandchildren, Davin, Taylor, Emily, Joshua, Hayley, Colton, Kylee, Cody, Jacob and Sydni, and one great-grandchild, Hunter. His mother is Ruth Taraldsen, sister Linda Repp and Dennis.
Skip was known as "Daddy" and "Pa" to his kids and grandkids.
Skip was born on May 22, 1951 in Selma, Calif. His parents eventually moved to Bakersfield, where he graduated from North High School.
Skip spent his life here on earth serving others. He joined the Marine Corps and served his country. He worked for the Kern County Fire Department for 36 years, and was also a reserve deputy for the Kern County Sheriff's Office, where he served his community.
He attended Country Oaks Baptist Church where he served his God. Skip is leaving behind a legacy of service. He always put the needs of others before himself.
A celebration of his life will be held at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road, Tehachapi, at 10 a.m. July 7. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heritage Oaks School.
