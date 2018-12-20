Ruben (Tony) Montana, 1936-2018

This inspiring Tehachapi man went to be with the Lord Oct. 4, 2018. He was born in Tehachapi on Jan. 30, 1936, of parents Maria and Ponciano Montana.
Tony graduated from all the public schools in Tehachapi. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he remained for four years. He then joined the U.S. Air Force in 1961 and was active for eight years. While enlisted he worked as a cryptographer. During that time, he met his wife Adele, known by all as Del.
Tony worked for NASA for two years, then attended Glendale Community College and lived in La Crescenta with his family. While there, he coached Youth Football and soon joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He worked for them for 20 years.
Moving back to his hometown, Tehachapi, he became a teacher of criminal justice at Tehachapi High School, his favorite career position that he held from 1987 through 2006. He was admired and appreciated by his students and the staff, and he inspired many a student to join the ranks of law enforcement. While at Tehachapi High School he coached the freshmen basketball team and served as Key Club Advisor, helping Kiwanis in their youth-oriented goals. He later joined the Tehachapi Kiwanis Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael, brother Ramon (Rey), his sisters Ernestina (Tina) and Camila. He leaves behind his wife Adele (Del), his daughter Maria, grandchildren Brittany, Robbie and Melissa, and great-grandchildren Symphony and Jaxon. He also leaves behind sisters Guadalupe (Lupe) and Ruth, brother Anthony (Butch), and many nieces and nephews. Tony’s cousin Robert Quintanar will deliver the eulogy at his memorial service being held at Wood Family Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2019. He will be interred on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. at the National Cemetery at Arvin.
