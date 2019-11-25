Rubien Dee Brandon, July 4, 1938 - Nov. 17, 2019

Rubien Dee Brandon passed peacefully in his home surrounded by loving family on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Rubien was born on the 4th of July in Borger, Texas. He was commonly known to his high school friends as “Tex.”
After college, he served as a military policeman in the United States Army ,which inspired him to pursue a career in law enforcement with the San Diego and Tehachapi police departments. After 25 years in law enforcement, Rubien turned in his badge to pursue other interests. Rubien’s career change led to his successful work in real estate for the next 30 years.
Rubien is distinguished as a pillar of the Tehachapi community. He honorably served as president of the Tehachapi Board of Realtors, and was a founding member of the Police Foundation, as well as many other community-driven organizations. He will be forever remembered for his passion, drive and dedication to improving his community; illustrating how positive influence can encourage meaningful relationships.
Rubien is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Dayle Brandon; children Lori, Katie, Darla, Briana, Cali and Matthew; and grandchildren Eric, Annabell, Mason, Mallory and JR.
The Tehachapi Police Foundation has arranged the Rubien Brandon Memorial Scholarship. If you are interested in donating to this fund, you may make checks payable to the Tehachapi Police Foundation. Their mailing address is 220 W. C Street, Tehachapi Ca, 93561. We thank you in advance for your continued support to honor Rubien’s memory.
Please join us in Rubien’s Celebration of Life at the Bear Valley Springs Church on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. with a reception following the service. When you arrive to the Bear Valley Gate, mention you are attending the Rubien Brandon Memorial at the Church. We would love to hear your favorite memory or story about Rubien.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
