Ruby Nell Doser, 1960–2018

Born as Ruby Nell Sledge on Aug. 19, 1960, to parents Luke and Lucille Sledge, who both greeted her in Heaven on July 3, 2018. Before her passing, Ruby served in the Army for four years, where she was stationed in the U.S. and Germany. Ruby was later honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant on Sept. 2, 1985.
After the Army, Ruby tried a hand in the private sector, and on Jan. 23, 1989, she joined the Department of Corrections and worked at CCI as a correctional officer for 10 years. In 1998, just after her marriage to Virgle J. Doser Sr., she became a Correctional Counselor 1 for 10 years, working at CCI and McFarland. Ruby retired with 20 years in at the age of 50. Ruby went on to spend her retirement years taking care of and loving her husband and children.
Ruby leaves behind a large loving family, to include her loving husband, Virgle J. Doser Sr., married on Dec. 6, 1997; sons, Jerone L. Sledge and Virgle J. Doser Jr.; daughters, Robin N. and Julianna R. Doser; brothers, James and Earl Sledge; Earl’s wife, Cheryl; Jerone’s wife, Stephanie; her grandchildren, Breanna N. Coker, Jerone L. Sledge Jr. and Jazmine L. Sledge; and a multitude of loving brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
May you, our loving Ruby, rest in peace in God’s loving arms.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
