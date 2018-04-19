Ruth Ardeth Chesnut, 1924–2018

Ruth Ardeth Chesnut, age 93, passed on April 16, 2018, at her home in Cummings Valley, Tehachapi, Calif.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at the Church of the Nazarene, 19016 Highline Road, Tehachapi, CA. Her service will be officiated by her nephew, Steven Miller, and Robert Brooks, pastor of the Church of the Nazarene in Tehachapi.
Ruth was the daughter of Merle and Eleanor Brown. She was born in Van Nuys, Calif. She finished high school in Van Nuys and then attended two years of college at Pasadena College.
Ruth married J.T. Chesnut in 1947. The greatest part of her working career was as a school secretary. She did hold several other positions within school districts.
Ruth started piano lessons at age 9 and took lessons until she became an accomplished pianist. She played the organ as well. She played for countless weddings, funerals, in her church, and many other occasions. Music was a passion for Ruth.
Hobbies included sewing, quilting, painting and gardening. She would help anyone when she knew of a need. Ruth belonged to the Church of the Nazarene for many years and was an active choir member, LIFT member, chicken foot player, and was active in many other activities.
Ruth loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved her husband dearly. She was a devoted mother to sons, David and John. She was also a devoted grandmother to her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.T., and her parents, Merle and Eleanor Brown.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Ruth Chesnut. Wood Family Funeral Service handled the arrangements.
Ruth will be privately interred at the Tehachapi Public Cemetery – Eastside.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
