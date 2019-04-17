Samuel B. Guerra, Oct. 22, 1928 – April 13, 2019

Sam was born and lived his entire life in Kern County, except for military service with the Army Air Corps from 1945 to 1948. Sam lived in Bakersfield, moving to Tehachapi in 1951, to work at the Monolith Cement Plant. He retired from the plant with 42 years of service. He helped dig out of the Tehachapi quake of 1952.
Sam was predeceased by his wife, Frances, but is survived by his loving companion, Ruth Ballard of Tehachapi. He is also survived by one sister, Elsie Guerra; son, Alan of Lubbock, Texas; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one niece and nephew.
Sam was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and the local VFW. A memorial will be held at Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif., at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, followed by a private burial.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
