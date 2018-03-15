Samuel Daniel Scafide, 1929-2018

Sam Scafide passed peacefully on March 9, 2018. He was 88 years young.
Sam was born in Dresser, Penn., to immigrant Italian parents, James and Rosalie Scafide. He was the middle child of the Scafide family of nine. Sam attended schools in Philadelphia. He became interested in boxing, learning his skills in the basement of the neighborhood police station. Sam had an outstanding amateur middleweight boxing career.
Sam married Mary Allen and they moved to Tehachapi, Calif., in 1950, where they raised their three sons, Jim, John and Richard. He shared his love of the outdoors with his sons, taking them fishing, hunting and camping. They ended their marriage, but it didn’t stop the family from caring about each other.
In June of 1976, Principal Richard Dieterle introduced Sam to a new teacher, Ginger. After five months of courting, they married.
Sam transferred to Tompkins Elementary School and worked as day custodian. On Sept. 25, 1981, the staff and students had a “SAM DAY” to show their appreciation for Sam’s service to the school. Signs, students’ artwork, and tributes lined the school hallways. Sam was deeply touched by the outpouring of love.
Sam retired after 23 years of dedicated service. At the “End of the Year” party for the school district, Supervisor Ben Austin presented two plaques: one from the Tehachapi School District in appreciation of the dedicated service to the school, the second from the Kern County Supervisors in recognition of Sam’s care and love of Tehachapi’s students.
Retirement gave Sam the time to enjoy working around the house, puttering in the garden, cooking for his wife, and visiting friends. They enjoyed traveling back East to visit Sam’s family and touring historical sites.
Sam’s health started to decline, losing some of his mobility. For the last 12 years, Sam was a long-term care patient at Tehachapi Hospital. The family would like to thank Dr. Hall and the Tehachapi Hospital staff (RNs, CNAs, cooks, housekeepers, maintenance, activities ladies, and others) for the loving care and comfort they provided for Sam and Ginger. You became our second family.
We would also like to thank the volunteers who come to visit the patients; they provided musical concerts, singing, cooking lessons, pet therapy (dogs and rabbits), Bible studies and church services. You have shared your time with us, brightened our days, and given us so much joy and pleasure. God bless you.
Sam is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ginger; two sons, Jim Scafide and John (wife Linda) Scafide; two brothers, Tony (wife Connie) Scafide and George Scafide; five grandchildren, Jeremy, Scott, Brad, Janine and Chris; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and brother-in-law, Rick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Rosalie Scafide; son, Richard Scafide; brothers, Joe, Russell, Jimmy, John and Louie Scafide; sister, Rose Bauer; Duffy, Gladys and Patti (in-laws).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif, at 1 p.m.
The family requests no flowers. You may wish to donate to Tompkins Elementary School, 1120 S. Curry St., Tehachapi, CA 93561, so they can purchase playground equipment for the students Sam loved so much.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
