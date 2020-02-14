Shannon G. Gueydan, Feb. 25, 1955 - Feb. 8, 2020

Shannon G. Gueydan, 64, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. She was born on Feb. 25, 1955 in San Diego, Calif., to Charles Dalton and Sharon Todd.
A skilled crafter, Shannon enjoyed ceramics and working with stained glass. She made beautiful pieces and greatly enjoyed showcasing them in a booth at the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival.
Shannon was preceded in passing by her husband, James Gueydan, and son, Dean Gueydan. She is survived by her mother, Sharon Wade; sons, James Gueydan, Robert Gueydan and Jesse Gueydan; brother, Bill Dalton; grandchildren, Celeste Gueydan, Sebastian Gueydan, Michael Gueydan, Lilly Gueydan, Izaiah Gueydan and Liam Rivas; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Shannon will be privately laid to rest at Tehachapi Public Cemetery - Eastside, 820 Burnett Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561.
