Sheamus Padraig Denny, 2016–2018

Sheamus Padraig Denny passed away peacefully in his sleep with his parents at his side on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. His family was blessed to love and care for him in his two short years, fully knowing he was not long meant for this world.
On Sept. 20, 2016, Sheamus suffered a hypoxic birth leaving him severely brain damaged. Although his brain injury left him completely helpless, his life was not without purpose. In his brief life, Sheamus deeply moved the hearts of many. He was a constant reminder that all life is precious, and that in all circumstances, "Life is worth living" (Archbishop Fulton Sheen).
Sheamus is survived by his parents, Mark and Erica Denny; his brothers and sisters, Mark Alan, Jude, Marceline, Evelyn, Levi, Xavier, William, Elena and Aria Denny; his grandparents, Kelvin and Theresa Boyer, and Mark and Judith Denny; and his great-grandparents, Robert and Marceline Fassbender, and Rowena Boyer.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Jodie Denny.
In honor of Sheamus, a rosary, viewing, and funeral Mass were all held at Saint Malachy Catholic Church in Tehachapi, Calif. The rosary and viewing both took place on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2018, with the rosary lead by Father Alphonsus Hermes, O. Praem. Immediately following, a private wake was held at the household of his grandparents, Kelvin and Theresa Boyer.
Sheamus's funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, Nov. 23, by Father John Henry Hanson, O. Praem and concelebrated by Father Mark Maxon. The following Monday, Nov. 26, Sheamus was laid to rest at Tehachapi Westside Cemetery with graveside services performed by Father Alphonsus Hermes, O. Praem.
The Denny family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of their family and friends for the prayers, love and support that Sheamus and they received in the two years that they had shared together. Now a member of the Church Triumphant, this little saint is interceding for all in God's Heavenly Kingdom.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
