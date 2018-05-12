Sheri Smith Switzer, 1943-2018

Sheri Smith Switzer was born in Los Angeles in 1943 and grew up in Tehachapi. Sheri passed away on May 5, 2018 in Bakersfield.
Sheri was dedicated to helping others and retired as an elderly care nurse. She was also a huge Lakers fan, watching as many games as she could.
Sheri is survived by her children, Ron Thompson of Tehachapi, Darrell Switzer of Bakersfield and Deidra Markham of Bakersfield, and brother Wesley Smith of Idaho Falls.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
