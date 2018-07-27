Shirley Brewer peacefully passed away at the age of 91. She is survived by three children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, CA.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. is handling the arrangements.
