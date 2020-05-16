Shirley Lorraine Andrews, July 2, 1934 - May 4, 2020

Shirley Lorraine Andrews went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 4, 2020, in Tehachapi, Calif., at the age of 85. She was born to parents George John and Johanna Lorraine (Hanson Hoehn) on July 2, 1934, in Benson, Minn.
Miss Hoehn married Robert Alonzo Andrews in 1965. The couple moved to Tehachapi so Robert could work in the Tehachapi wind farm industry. Though Shirley worked in different industries, she was most importantly a loving wife and mother.
Mrs. Andrews is survived by her sons, John Luypen of Tehachapi and Steven Luypen of Chatsworth, Calif.; stepdaughter, Tammie, and Ken Johnson of Bismarck, N.D.; grandsons, Alexander Hughes, Patrick Irwin, Shane Irwin, Eric Luypen, and Jason Luypen; great-granddaughter, Laya Irwin; and great-grandson, Brace Irwin.
Shirley and George will be buried together at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
