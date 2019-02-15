Stanley Elwon Williams, 1954–2019

The man. The myth. The legend. On Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, Stanley Elwon Williams, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 64. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him and ultimately gave him peace.
Stan was born on April 13, 1954, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Elwon and Dorothy Williams. He was employed with the California Department of Corrections for 23 years and enjoyed retirement for the past nine years. On Jan. 13, 1979, he married the love of his life, Sheila Ruth Wheat. They were married for 40 years and raised three daughters, Sherrill, Elaine and Kelly.
Stan had a passion for fishing and hunting. He also loved to camp in the desert with his family, and he passed his love of camping and fishing to his kids and grandkids. His greatest achievement was being the best papa in the world to his six grandchildren. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Stan will always be remembered for his stories providing a great laugh and keeping us all on our toes.
Stan was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy. He is survived by his wife, Sheila; his three daughters, Sherrill and husband, Matt Reed, Elaine and husband, Rusty Berry, Kelly and husband, Chris Hupp; his six grandchildren, Kyle Reed, Tyler Reed, Colton Hupp, Aubrey Berry, Hannah Hupp, and Sadie Berry; his father, Elwon Williams; his sisters, Carole Honea and Teresa Williams; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at First Assembly of God, 4901 California Ave., Bakersfield, Calif., at 11:30 a.m.
“Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!” — Matthew 25:21
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
