Stanley James Guyon was born on Jan. 20, 1933, to James and Edith Guyon, in Fremont, Neb. He passed away peacefully at home in Sand Canyon (Tehachapi) on Nov. 19, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
He served honorably in the Air Force during the Korean War. He retired in 1984 from Caltrans, where he made many lifelong friends. That year, he moved from Highland Park, Calif., to 80 acres in Tehachapi. He enjoyed building his home on his acreage with his wife, Jean Guyon. Stan and Jean’s hearts and home were open to anyone who needed help, a bed to sleep, or a warm meal. Stan lost his beloved wife, Jean, in 2014, and his son, Tony, in 2015.
Stan will be remembered as a hard-working man who would help anyone. When going to visit him you would check the garage first, as you would find him there 90 percent of the time. Stan shared his knowledge with anyone who wanted to learn, from grandkids, great-grandkids, or in-laws.
Stan was a loving and supporting son, father, husband, brother, brother-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Because of the man he was, he was the rock to his entire family, and will be greatly missed by so many. He is at peace now with his wife, Jean; son, Tony; and many loved ones who preceded him in death.
Left to mourn his passing are his daughters, Mary Ureno, Lori Gillespie, Susan Guyon, Lisa Guyon, Cathy Wentworth; son-in-law, Daniel Ureno; grandchildren, Natalie and Stephan Galloway, Christiana and Edgar Bolanos, Kenneth Gillespie, Anthony and Austin Guyon, Travis Ureno, Rick Johnston, Tyler Guyon, Ryan and Nicole Wentworth; great-grandchildren, Kurt McComas, Rhiannon and Tristan Galloway, Annecy and Brody Gillespie, Yeseniah, Tatianah, Emmah, and Camilah Bolanos, Mariyah Paredes, Mason Wentworth, Ryan, Jr., and Roy Wentworth; and great-great-granddaughter, Nohemy Aragon.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the home he so dearly loved. Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
