Stelva (Steve) Louis Ketcham, 1947-2018

It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the passing of Stelva (Steve) Louis Ketcham, age 71. Steve has been fighting a hard and courageous battle against cancer for the past two years. Unfortunately, on Dec. 4, 2018, just before one o'clock in the morning, the cancer took him from us.
He was born in Perry, Iowa, on Sept. 30, 1947, to Evelyn and Virgil Ketcham.
Steve worked for the State of California for 35 years as a correctional officer for the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo.
Steve was an avid golfer and an exceptional bowler. He was a life-long Dodgers fan and liked to travel to Nevada for fun.
He was also an incredible husband to his bride of 51 years.
He was an outstanding father to his two sons, and an exceptional grandfather to his 12 grandchildren.
Steve had a heart of gold and would give you the "skin off his back." He never met a stranger in his life and was accepting of everyone.
Steve is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his sons, Casey and Scott, their wives, Svetlana and Sheila; his 12 grandchildren: Adriana, Joseph, Kelsey, Ian, Evan, Hailee, Shelby, Lindsey, Brittany, James, Brian and Liana; four great-grandchildren: Skylar, Scarlet, Briley and Lorelei; his sister, Jacki Hodge; his brother, Jerry Ketcham; and many friends and loved ones.
Services will be held at Wood's Family Funeral Chapel on Jan. 11, 2019, at 10 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.