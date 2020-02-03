Stephen Allen Miller, 1944-2020

Stephen Allen Miller, of Tehachapi, Calif., went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Jan. 16, 2020, at the age of 75.
Steve was born in Eureka, Calif., to Arthur and Merle Miller on July 25, 1944. Arthur was overseas during the war when Steve was born, so Steve did not meet his father until he was over a year old. He attended Humboldt State University, and then moved to Southern California, where he attended UCLA. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, he met Barbara Stennes of Ada, Minn., who was in Southern California attending Bible school. Steve and Barbara married on Sept. 20, 1969, and they just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past fall. They had four children and 17 grandchildren.
More than anything else, Steve sought to live a life that would honor and glorify the Lord Jesus Christ. This could be seen in every area of his life — from his diligent integrity in his 45-plus year career in sales of scientific instruments to his insatiable appetite for information on nutritional supplements to support the body, the temple of the Holy Spirit.
Steve loved to play the piano and other musical instruments and was often asked to play for the funerals of family and friends. Many will miss his recording and distributing of ministry at Bible conferences, camps and more. Steve also spent many hours in prayer every week, bringing petitions to the Lord for his family, his many friends, his country, and the persecuted Church around the world. He loved greatly, and many benefited from his desire to help and encourage others.
Steve is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Elisabeth (Mark) van der Hoek, Nathan (Megan) Miller, Daniel (Carmen) Miller, and Joshua (Kathryn) Miller; 17 grandchildren, Rachel, Timothy, Peter, Philip, Daniel, Catherine, Joshua, Barbara, and Vera van der Hoek, Lucas, Jill, and Mia Miller, Callie and Danica Miller, and Jackson, Marlowe, and Edie Miller. He is also survived by his sisters, Susan (Ross) Hayhoe and Priscilla (Tim) Brinkmann, but was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Merle Miller, an infant sister Ann, and his brother Philip Miller.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc., has been entrusted with his care. For condolences and service information, please go to www.woodmortuary.net.
