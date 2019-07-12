John was born to parents, Silvester Wonacott Jr. and Patricia Virginia Wonacott, in Farragut, Idaho, on Nov. 15, 1943.
John grew up in Idaho, where he loved hunting and fishing with his father, and going camping with his family. In later years, he loved hunting with his brother, Scott, in Wyoming. He was a voracious reader of historical novels. He earned his Eagle Scout and was always proud of his achievements.
He attended Venice High School and was an extremely talented football player. He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from California State University, Northridge. He also completed a master’s degree program with USC in information technology. He retired from NASA in 2014 after over 50 years in information technology.
He married the love of his life, Sue, on June 19, 1965. Together, they had a beautiful daughter, Amy. They spent many years showing horses as Amy is an accomplished equitation rider. They moved to Bear Valley Springs in 2002. where the small-town atmosphere, friendly neighbors and outdoor lifestyle they found very appealing. John was well liked by many who loved his sense of humor, compassion and kindness.
John was preceded in death by his father, Silvester; mother, Patricia; sister, Kathleen Woods; grandfather, Silvester Wonacott; and grandmother, Mary Wonacott.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Wonacott; daughter, Amy Wonacott; sister in law, Cathie Stone, brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Kathy Wonacott; brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Karen Wonacott; nieces, Noel Wonacott, Krystal Pronske, Jennifer Radcliff, and Heather Wonacott (Eric) and nephews, Scott Wonacott, Jerry and Conrad Martin, and Kaelan Haselbach.
We would like to thank Dr. Kim Horowitz, Dr. Brijesh Bhambi, Dr. David Wahba, Dr. George Wahba, The Heart Hospital, the Tehachapi Hospital, Hoffman Hospice and Wood Family Funeral Service Inc., for their excellent care and compassion for John.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cancer Foundation of Tehachapi.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. is handling the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.