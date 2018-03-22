Tate Douglas Satterfield, a husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle and brother, passed away at his home in Tehachapi. Tate lived life with a clever and curious spirit.
He was born in Anchorage, Alaska, and his family relocated to California in 1969. He and his beloved wife, Donna Rogers Satterfield, shaped their blended family in 1993 and made their home in Tehachapi. She passed away in 2017. He was also preceded in death by his mother, Marlene D. Satterfield.
Tate is survived by his father, Harold Douglas Satterfield; children, Tanya and Taylor Satterfield, and Justin and Cody Rogers; grandchildren, Brenna, Makenna, Grayson, Isla, Aiden, Colton, Carly and Liam; his siblings, Fred Thomas, William Tracy, and Marla Jo Satterfield; along with his nieces and nephew, Erin, Kerrstyn, Brittany, Brandy, Tara, Payton and Lacy; also, his faithful companion, Ashie.
He enjoyed a 20-year career with the Union Pacific Railroad until his passing. Tate had a knack for working with anything mechanical, and a deep love of dirt bikes and Harleys. His hands could fix anything … except his broken heart. Those who loved him will miss him dearly.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. is handling the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
