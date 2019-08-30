Teresa (Duran) Avila, May 24, 1934-Aug. 23, 2019

Our Beloved Mother is finally free of her earthly bonds. Teresa, also known as Terry, entered this life as the eighth child of eleven to Manuel and Antonia (Montoya) Duran in Monte Vista, Colo. She started a nomadic style of life moving from Colorado to California when she was 14, with her family. She spent her early childhood in the Upland and Pomona townships.
While in Pomona, Terry met her future husband, Rudy Avila. He drove around the block where she lived until he summoned the courage to enter her home and ask her father if he would consent to allowing him to marry Mom. Lucky for us, he did. Their marriage lasted until Dad passed away in 2016.
During that time Terry raised seven children while moving numerous times among the towns of Pomona, Claremont, Beaumont, Banning, Palmdale, Lancaster, Bakersfield and Tehachapi. Several of those towns were visited more than once.
Despite this nomadic life, Mom was very family centered. Her family was her life. Her children might do wrong, but they could rely on her to listen to their problems, counsel them and support their decisions. She was what I would like to think, a typical stay-at-home mom. Through all the moves she made sure home was where her children had a safe haven. She had food on the table, clean clothes for everyone and even with seven children, the house was kept spotless.
She did like her music and she loved to dance! When she had the chance, she would be out on the dance floor to “shake a leg.” It would be foolish to try and keep her off when the music was playing.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Antonia Duran; her husband, Rudy; her son, Rudy; great-granddaughter, Mila; brothers, Phil and John; sisters, Dolores, Catherine, and Sally. She is survived by daughters, Roxanne (Dan), Tonia, and Michelle (Paul); sons, Manuel (Tracie), Michael (Rita), and Ricardo (Sylvia); brothers, Sam, Joe and Richard; sisters, Victoria, her best friend, and Marie. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank Luz, Chito and Lorna of Whispering Pines for the care and service they provided to Mom during her last days. The family would also like to thank Optimal Hospice.
There will be a Rosary for Teresa at 6 p.m., on Sept. 4, 2019, at Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi. There will be a Mass for Teresa at 9 a.m. Sept. 5, 2019, at Saint Malachy Catholic Church in Tehachapi, Calif.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
