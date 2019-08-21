Theresa Marie Foster gently passed away on the afternoon of Aug. 17, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Theresa was born on Jan. 18, 1941, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Elizabeth and Charles Cotant. Theresa was the seventh of eight children, growing up initially in the Midwest state of Iowa, then moving to California in the early 1950s.
Theresa always spoke of what a wonderful childhood she enjoyed with her large family as they all remained very close throughout their lives. Theresa married John C. Foster in 1957 and they raised four children together: John Foster Jr., Barbara (Foster) Minniear, Daniel Foster and Louis Foster.
Theresa was a loving and devoted wife for 62 years to her surviving husband, John. She was a very strong and fierce protector of all of her children, grandchildren and more. Theresa was always supporting others throughout her entire life. She had a way of always being available to those who needed her. She was a terrific wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to so many!
After raising her own four children, Theresa went to work at Golden Hills Elementary School as a cafeteria lunch lady for a lengthy 16 years while simultaneously running her own private daycare business for many local Tehachapi families. She raised many, many children in her life … and they all loved her dearly.
Theresa was preceded in death by her son, Louis Foster in 2004, and is survived by her husband, John, her eldest son, John Foster Jr., her daughter, Barbara (Foster) Minniear, her son-in-law, Joe Minniear, her son, Daniel Foster and his wife Paige, as well as her sister, Kathleen Arbuthnot and brother-in-law Joel, her sister Beverly Bobb, her grandchildren, Sara Nelson, Amberlee Foster, Joshua (Foster) Akins, Rachel Scarborough, Kyle Abernathy, Michael Foster and Hallie (Foster) Watkins, as well as her six great grandchildren. Theresa will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Memorial Catholic Mass will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Malachy Catholic Church located at 407 W. E St. in Tehachapi. Woods Family Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.