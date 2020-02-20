Toni Kay Forgash, March 6, 1946 - Feb. 11, 2020

Toni Kay Forgash, 73, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at her home. She was in a “happy place” when it was time for her to leave this world and is already on a new adventure.
She was born on March 6, 1946, in Alva (Woods County), Okla., to Henry and Alma Johnson.
A beautiful woman inside and out, Toni had a smile that melted hearts. She could bring sunshine to anyone she met, and she enriched the lives of so many. There were many people who called her “Mom” and even more who called her “sister.”
She was a talented woman who was organized and dedicated. Toni could do so many things. At points in her life, she was a hairstylist, a bookkeeper, a bartender, but most importantly, a devoted homemaker and construction helper for her husband, Don. When Don would be building a house, she was always by his side to lend a helping hand.
Toni is survived by her loving husband of 39 years this Valentine’s Day, Don Forgash; sister, Charlene West; many beloved cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St., Tehachapi, CA 93561.
Toni will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know and love her.
