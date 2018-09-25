Vernell was born in Loma, North Dakota, on May 18, 1914. She passed away Sept. 13, 2018, in Bakersfield, Calif.
She moved to Shafter at the age of 8 with her parents, Abe and Katie Guenther, who at that time worked for F.W. Handel Farming in Shafter. Vernell attended the old Maple School located, at that time, on West Lerdo and graduated in 1930.
She remained in Shafter where she met and married Frank Migdat. They were married 62 years, prior to his death in 1995. They had two daughters, Barbara Stevens and DeLores Kinkeade, both who were born in Shafter. Vernell was a multitalented lady. She enjoyed arts and crafts in which she was very good, and often taught others crocheting knitting and quilting.
Her early years of work included Schnaidt Realty and Agee Funeral Home located in Shafter, later working for Montgomery Ward in Bakersfield.
She belonged to many community organizations and volunteered at the Walker Senior Center for over 10 years. In 2001 at the age of 87, she and friend Grace Reily, of Shafter, were nominated and honored by the Kern County Commission on Aging at their annual award ceremony for their social and community services. She was an active member of the Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church and Community, never missing a chance to visit the sick and always willing to lend a helping hand.
In 2003 she moved from Shafter to join friends at Columbus Estates Retirement Home in Bakersfield and then to Parkview Julian. Vernell is survived by her daughter, Barbara Stevens (Dr. Burton Roe, DVM) and grandson, Bradley Kinkeade.
Vernell was a unique person, staying "Young at Heart." Services are private. Peters Funeral Homes Shafter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.