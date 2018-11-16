Walter M. Bulloch passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 12, 2018. He was born in West New York, N.J., to immigrant parents, his father from Scotland and his mother from England. After graduating from high school, he enlisted and served proudly in the United States Army from May 1950 to May 1953. He served in combat in Korea from November 1951 to July 1952 and received his honorable discharge in May 1953, as a corporal. Walt’s service earned him the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Korean Service Medal with two bronze service stars, and the United Nations Service Medal.
After returning home, Walt attended some college courses but decided New Jersey was not for him and moved to Hawaii, where he lived for seven years from 1957 to 1964. He graduated from the University of Hawaii with a degree in economics. After graduation, Walt taught high school in Honolulu, as well as coaching track and soccer.
After teaching for a time, Walt moved on to be principal of a continuation high school in the California Central Valley and then on to the continuation high school in the Los Virgenes School District. During that time, he earned two master’s degrees and completed his doctorate in educational psychology at UCLA.
Walt is survived by Julie, his best friend and wife of 18 years. They were married in the Tehachapi Community Church and celebrated with a Hawaiian-themed wedding. Also surviving Walt are stepson, Scott Wyatt and wife, Laura Lynn Wyatt; grandsons, Kyle and Jake Wyatt; stepdaughter, Chris Morrison and her husband, Ken Morrison.
Also surviving Walt is the family of his late “Bunker Buddy” from Korea. This surrogate family includes widow, Suki Soriano; son, Michael and wife Yolanda; grandsons, Jacob, Elijah, and Benjamin; daughter, Nancy and husband, Rene Ramirez; granddaughter, Irene; as well as grandchildren, Joseph Soriano, Melanie Soriano; and great-granddaughter, Carmela.
Walt was an active member of the Community Church, playing his violin on Sunday mornings and always glad to share his Scottish “brogue” when the opportunity arose. He served on committees and organized fellowship gatherings, as well as always being available for an acting part.
The world is a better place for Walt’s life of service, integrity, laughter, and love.
Thank you to friends and Optimal Hospice for the caring support received during Walt’s final days.
A service of celebration in the spirit of Aloha will be held on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Tehachapi Community Church, 100 E. E St. In lieu of flowers, donations in Walt’s name may be made to Tehachapi Community Church.
Services are being arranged through Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
