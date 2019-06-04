Wanda Fay Reed, 1931–2019

Wanda Fay Reed was born April 15, 1931, in Cowlington, Okla., and passed away in Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, Calif., on May 31, 2019.
Wanda came to California from Oklahoma on a train with her mother, two sisters and her one brother in 1938. She attended school at Mt. View in Lamont, Calif., and at Bakersfield High School in Bakersfield.
Wanda met and married the love of her life, PJ Reed, on June 12, 1947. Together, they raised five beautiful children, Darrell of Bakersfield, David of Tehachapi, Karen of Wheatland, Calif., Danny of Parma, Idaho, and Sharon of Caldwell, Idaho. Wanda loved camping, fishing, sewing, cooking, gardening and working as a volunteer for the VFW and the Salvation Army.
Wanda is survived by her five children, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, one sister, one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 11 a.m. A private interment will take place at the Tehachapi Eastside Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were made with the assistance of Wood Family Funeral Service. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
